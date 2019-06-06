Bombay Rayon Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 574.20 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 71.05% to Rs 187.70 croreNet Loss of Bombay Rayon Fashions reported to Rs 574.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 237.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 71.05% to Rs 187.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 648.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1687.26 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 282.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 69.52% to Rs 941.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3088.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales187.70648.34 -71 941.463088.36 -70 OPM %-369.22-24.88 --198.156.42 - PBDT-776.29-258.13 -201 -2268.56-203.54 -1015 PBT-810.49-296.18 -174 -2423.17-358.34 -576 NP-574.20-237.03 -142 -1687.26-282.07 -498
