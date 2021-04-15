Metropolis Healthcare announces delay in acquisition of Hitech Diagnostic

Metropolis Healthcare had previously announced that the indicative period for the completion of acquisition of Dr.

Ganesan's Hitech Diagnostic Centre (Hitech) would be three months (3 months) from 17 January 2021. However, due to the urrent situation of COVID-19 pandemic as mutually agreed between both the parties, the aforementioned acquisition would be closed and completed within next 45 days.

