Adani Road Transport incorporates subsidiary - Panagarh Palsit Road

On 13 April 2021Adani Enterprises announced that its subsidiary, Adani Road Transport has incorporated a subsidiary company namely, Panagarh Palsit Road on 13 April 2021.
This company has been formed to carry out the Development, Operation, Maintenance and Management of the project - Six Laning of National Corridor NH-19 from Panagarh to Palsit from km. 521.120 to km. 588. 870 (Total design length 67.750 km) in the State of West Bengal under Bharatmala Pariyojana to be executed on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT)-Toll basis and to do all necessary and incidental activities in this regard.
