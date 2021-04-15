Board of Infosys approved buyback of shares up to Rs 9200 cr

JUST IN
Business Standard

At meeting held on 14 April 2021

The Board of Infosys at its meeting held on 14 April 2021 has approved the proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company aggregating Rs 9200 crore at a price not exceeding Rs 1750 per share. At the indicative buyback size and price, the company proposes to buyback a maximum of 5,25,71,428 equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

First Published: Thu, April 15 2021. 10:44 IST

