NHPC to hold 51% stake in JV - Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation

NHPC announced that a Promoters Agreement has been signed on 13 April 2021 between NHPC, Jammu & Kashmir State Power Development Corporation (JKSPDCL) and Government of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

The agreement entails the formation of joint venture company under the name and style of Ratle Hydroelectric Power Corporation upon the terms & conditions contained in Promoters Agreement, for implementation of Ratle hydroelectric project with installed capacity of 850 MW in the Chenab River Basin and any other Project which may be entrusted to the Company in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

NHPC will hold 51% stake while JKSPDCL will hold 49% stake in the joint venture company.

