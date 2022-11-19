Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 69.86% to Rs 0.66 croreMillennium Online Solutions (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 69.86% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.662.19 -70 OPM %02.74 -PBDT0-0.14 100 PBT0-0.14 100 NP0-0.14 100
