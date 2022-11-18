JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mold Tek Packaging rises for second day; has added over 22% in the past one year
Business Standard

RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 142.86% to Rs 0.34 crore

Net profit of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 142.86% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.340.14 143 OPM %8.827.14 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 13:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU