RKD Agri & Retail reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 142.86% to Rs 0.34 croreNet profit of RKD Agri & Retail reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 142.86% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.340.14 143 OPM %8.827.14 -PBDT0.020 0 PBT0.020 0 NP0.020 0
