AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 77.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 77.93% to Rs 244.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 1311.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 871.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1311.59871.1123.7918.59340.26196.84315.70175.09244.81137.59

