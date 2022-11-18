JUST IN
AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 77.93% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 1311.59 crore

Net profit of AIA Engineering rose 77.93% to Rs 244.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 1311.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 871.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1311.59871.11 51 OPM %23.7918.59 -PBDT340.26196.84 73 PBT315.70175.09 80 NP244.81137.59 78

First Published: Fri, November 18 2022. 14:05 IST

