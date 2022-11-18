AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 77.93% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
SAL Steel to supply ferro chrome to AIA Engineering for 3 years
AIA Engineering update on sale of grinding media to Canada
AIA Engineering standalone net profit rises 111.62% in the September 2022 quarter
AIA Engineering consolidated net profit rises 45.49% in the March 2022 quarter
Board of AIA Engineering gives nod to brownfield capacity expansion of grinding media
-
Sales rise 50.57% to Rs 1311.59 croreNet profit of AIA Engineering rose 77.93% to Rs 244.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 50.57% to Rs 1311.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 871.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1311.59871.11 51 OPM %23.7918.59 -PBDT340.26196.84 73 PBT315.70175.09 80 NP244.81137.59 78
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU