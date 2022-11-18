Manorama Industries standalone net profit declines 6.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 80.71 croreNet profit of Manorama Industries declined 6.70% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 80.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales80.7171.14 13 OPM %15.0413.04 -PBDT11.0210.18 8 PBT8.398.22 2 NP5.856.27 -7
