Manorama Industries standalone net profit declines 6.70% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.45% to Rs 80.71 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries declined 6.70% to Rs 5.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 13.45% to Rs 80.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 71.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.80.7171.1415.0413.0411.0210.188.398.225.856.27

