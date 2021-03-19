Power Finance Corporation Ltd Slides 7.85%, S&P BSE India Infrastructure index Drops 3.54%

Power Finance Corporation Ltd has lost 6.54% over last one month compared to 2.76% fall in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 5.93% drop in the SENSEX

Power Finance Corporation Ltd lost 7.85% today to trade at Rs 121.55. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index is down 3.54% to quote at 213.26. The index is down 2.76 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NCC Ltd decreased 6.65% and SpiceJet Ltd lost 6.31% on the day. The S&P BSE India Infrastructure index went up 89.87 % over last one year compared to the 71.94% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Power Finance Corporation Ltd has lost 6.54% over last one month compared to 2.76% fall in S&P BSE India Infrastructure index and 5.93% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.32 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 140.5 on 12 Mar 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 74.2 on 27 May 2020.

