Business Standard

Mindteck (India) recognised as Niche and Emerging Player in Zinnov Zones 2018 Engineering R&D Services ratings

Capital Market 

Mindteck (India) announced that the company has been identified as a niche and emerging player in the Zinnov Zones 2018 Engineering R&D Services ratings.

Zinnov, a global management and strategy consulting firm, has been annually assessing the prowess of global service providers in overall, horizontal, and vertical-specific ER&D services capabilities since 2009. The firm also releases ratings in IoT, Digital, and Media & Technology.

First Published: Fri, June 21 2019. 18:52 IST

