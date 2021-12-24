Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 220.88 points or 0.6% at 36906.65 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, eClerx Services Ltd (up 3.8%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 2.94%),Ramco Systems Ltd (up 2.28%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 2.16%),Vakrangee Ltd (up 2.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 1.98%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.79%), R Systems International Ltd (up 1.69%), Coforge Ltd (up 1.68%), and Larsen & Toubro Infotech Ltd (up 1.44%).

On the other hand, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd (down 2.51%), Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.5%), and D-Link India Ltd (down 2.2%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 239.65 or 0.42% at 57075.63.

The Nifty 50 index was down 58.85 points or 0.34% at 17013.75.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 133.27 points or 0.47% at 28405.25.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 56.43 points or 0.65% at 8586.43.

On BSE,1198 shares were trading in green, 1564 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

