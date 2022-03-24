Mindtree inaugurates its first development center in Kolkata

Mindtree announced the inauguration of its first development center in Kolkata.

Despite the pandemic, Mindtree has been recruiting talent in Kolkata for over a year and already employs more than 1,000 professionals in the city.

The company is aggressively adding to its team in Kolkata and expects to double its headcount in the city in the next financial year.

Located in Sector V of Bidhannagar, the 56,000-sq.ft. facility is compliant with LEED standards of environmentally sustainable operations, and has been designed as an agile workplace to enable greater collaboration, innovation and creativity.

From Kolkata, the company is providing digital solutioning, consulting, cloud, core modernization, product engineering, business intelligence, data analytics, CRM platform, and cybersecurity services to some of the world's largest retail, consumer goods, manufacturing, banking, financial services, insurance, travel, transportation, and hospitality companies in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

