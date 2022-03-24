Adani Total Gas update on GAs secured under 11th CGD Bidding Round

Adani Total Gas has participated in 11th CGD Bidding Round conducted by Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) and received authorization letters for laying, building, operating and expanding CGD networks for the following Geographical Areas (GAs):

1 Nagaon, Morigaon, Hojai, Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts - Assam 2 Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara-Mankachar and Goalpara districts - Assam 3 Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Nalbari and Bajali districts - Assam 4 Kabirdham, Raj Nandgaon and Kanker districts - Chhattisgarh 5 Mungeli, Bemetara, Durg, Balod and Dhamtari districts - Chhattisgarh 6 Jashpur, Raigarh, Janjgir-Champa and Mahasamund districts - Chhattisgarh 7 Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga, Simdega, Garhwa and Khunti districts - Jharkhand 8 Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone and Harda districts - Madhya Pradesh 9 Tikamgarh, Niwari, Chattarpur and Panna districts - Madhya Pradesh 10 Akola, Hingoli and Washim districts Maharashtra 11 Amravati and Yavatmal districts - Maharashtra 12 Bhandara, Gondiya and Garchiroli districts - Maharashtra 13 Alirajpur, Nandurbar and Barwani districts - Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh 14 Koraput, Malkangiri, and Nabarangpur districts - Odisha

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)