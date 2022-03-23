Triveni Turbine's subsidiary acquires majority stake in South Africa based TSE Engineering

Triveni Turbine announced that its subsidiary Triveni Turbines DMCC has signed an agreement for acquisition of 70% equity shares of TSE Engineering.

TSE is registered under the laws of South Africa and is engaged in high precision engineering repairs and servicing of machinery in sugar and other industrial plants in South African Development Community (SADC) region.

With the said acquisition of these shares, TSE will become a step down subsidiary of Triveni Turbine.

