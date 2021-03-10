Mindtree Ltd in demand

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 1859.95, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 108.73% in last one year as compared to a 44.8% gain in NIFTY and a 77.37% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Mindtree Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1859.95, up 3.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.3% on the day, quoting at 15143.4. The Sensex is at 51223.21, up 0.39%. Mindtree Ltd has added around 5.94% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25582.35, up 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.22 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.88 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1868.75, up 3.43% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 108.73% in last one year as compared to a 44.8% gain in NIFTY and a 77.37% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 29.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

