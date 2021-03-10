Aurionpro Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Capital Trust Ltd, Salzer Electronics Ltd, Paramount Communications Ltd and Paushak Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 March 2021.
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 120.6 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 60917 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10164 shares in the past one month.
Capital Trust Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 141.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 86036 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7809 shares in the past one month.
Salzer Electronics Ltd soared 13.38% to Rs 136.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49908 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5725 shares in the past one month.
Paramount Communications Ltd added 10.07% to Rs 10.06. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63506 shares in the past one month.
Paushak Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 8540.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2684 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4367 shares in the past one month.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
