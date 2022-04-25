Mindtree partners with Sapiens to drive digital transformation for insurers

Mindtree and Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance, banking and financial services industries, today announced a partnership to help insurance companies drive digital transformation.

The combination of Sapiens' industry-leading, cloud-native, core suite of banking and insurance applications, and Mindtree's deep domain knowledge and expansive delivery capabilities will enable insurance companies to increase scale, speed-to-market, and customer satisfaction as they embrace digital.

Initially designed to support insurance system implementations, the partnership will first focus on North America and subsequently grow into Europe and Asia.

