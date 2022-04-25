Zydus publishes Phase 3 trial results of Desidustat in the American Journal of Nephrology

Zydus Lifesciences announced the publication of two manuscripts detailing the DREAM-ND and DREAM-D Phase 3 study results of Desidustat, a novel HIF-PH inhibitor in the prestigious American Journal of Nephrology.

Desidustat's development is based on the Nobel Prize in Medicine winning science on discoveries of the oxygen sensing mechanism of cells through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF). Desidustat works by stabilizing the HIF complex and stimulating endogenous erythropoietin production in Chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients thereby improving haemoglobin levels and treating anemia. CKD patients irrespective of their dialysis status have been reported to develop anemia leading to significant morbidity, mortality, progression of kidney disease and higher blood transfusion rates.

Chronic Kidney Disease patients are often on 8-13 different medications and are at safety risks of drug-drug interactions.

Desidustat is currently approved only in India as Oxemia™ for patients with CKD induced anemia. It is currently undergoing Phase III clinical development in China for anemia in Chronic Kidney Disease Patients. Desidustat is under Phase I(b) clinical evaluation under a IND with the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Chemotherapy Induced Anemia (CIA) in cancer patients.

