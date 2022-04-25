Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Clobetasol Propionate Foam

Used in treatment of psoriasis

Alembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Olux Foam, 0.05%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Clobetasol Propionate Foam is a corticosteroid indicated for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis of the scalp and mild to moderate plaque psoriasis of non-scalp regions of the body excluding the face and intertriginous areas in patients 12 years and Older.

Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05% has an estimated market size of US$10 million for twelve months ending Dec 2021 according to IQVIA.

Alembic has received a cumulative total of 165 ANDA approvals (141 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

