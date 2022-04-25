Aleor Dermaceuticals receives USFDA final approval for Clobetasol Propionate Foam

-
Used in treatment of psoriasisAlembic Pharmaceuticals (Alembic) today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05%. The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD) Olux Foam, 0.05%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Clobetasol Propionate Foam is a corticosteroid indicated for treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis of the scalp and mild to moderate plaque psoriasis of non-scalp regions of the body excluding the face and intertriginous areas in patients 12 years and Older.
Clobetasol Propionate Foam, 0.05% has an estimated market size of US$10 million for twelve months ending Dec 2021 according to IQVIA.
Alembic has received a cumulative total of 165 ANDA approvals (141 final approvals and 24 tentative approvals) from USFDA.
