Asian Granito India's Rs 441 rights issue opens for subscription

Asian Granito India's rights issue is open for subscription for its shareholders. The issue opens on April 25 and will close on May 10.

Company is raising Rs. 441 crores through the rights issue to fund its Mega Expansion Plans Value Added Luxury Surfaces & Bathware Segments including GVT Tiles, Sanitaryware and SPC Flooring etc. Equity Shares under the Rights Issue are offered at a price of Rs 63 per Share i.e. 24% discount to the closing share price of Rs. 82.9 per share on 22 April 2022 on NSE. Trading of the Rights Entitlements allotted to eligible shareholders is available on BSE and NSE between 25 April to 05 May (for online) and till 10 May (offline).

