Mindtree ranks #2 for customer satisfaction in 2021 UK IT Sourcing Study

Mindtree announced that it has ranked second for client satisfaction in the 2021 UK IT Sourcing Study, conducted by Whitelane Research in collaboration with PA Consulting. The company's overall satisfaction score of 80% was well above the industry average of 72%.
This year's ranking of 34 of the UK's top IT/cloud service providers was based on an evaluation of more than 600 unique IT sourcing relationships and 800 cloud relationships by more than 250 participants of the top IT spending organizations in the UK.
All Mindtree customers surveyed for the study said they were satisfied with the company.
The company ranked among the top five in four of the nine key performance indicators evaluated in the study. These include service delivery quality, cloud capabilities, account management quality, and proactivity. Mindtree was also one of only five companies with solely satisfied customers for its application development, maintenance, and testing capabilities.
