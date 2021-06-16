Alembic announces receipt of USFDA approval for Testosterone Topical Solution

Alembic Pharmaceuticals announced that its joint venture Aleor Dermaceuticals (Aleor) has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Testosterone Topical Solution USP, 30 mg per pump actuation.

The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Axiron Topical Solution, 30 mg per pump actuation, of Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly).

Testosterone Topical Solution USP, 30 mg per pump actuation is indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone: Primary hypogonadism (congenital or acquired) and Hypogonadotropic hypoqonadisrn (congenital or acquired).

