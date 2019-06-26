Mindtree slips as L&T tightens grip

was down 1.74% to settle at Rs 936.15 on the BSE after gained control of the IT company on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up by 202.68 points, or 0.51% to 39,637.62.

On the BSE, 29,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 963.25 and a low of Rs 930.30 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,181.90 on 11 September 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 752.60 on 26 October 2019.

(L&T) made an open offer to the shareholders of to acquire up to 5.13 crore shares, or 31% equity, at Rs 980 per share. The open offer started on 17 June 2019 and it closes on 28 June 2019. Prior to the open offer, the total share holding of L&T in stood at 28.90%.

As per the data on the BSE at 15:30 IST today, 26 June 2019, 4.83 crore shares had been tendered in the L&T's open offer, representing a subscription of 94.16%.

On a consolidated basis, Mindtree's net profit rose 3.76% to Rs 198.40 crore on a 2.92% rise in the net sales to Rs 1839.40 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q3 December 2018.

MindTree is a global and services company.

