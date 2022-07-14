Mindtree, Tata Power, Hindustan Zinc to be watched

Mindtree: Mindtree reported 0.3% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 471.6 crore despite a 7.7% rise in revenue to Rs 3121.1 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q4 FY22.
Tata Power: TP Saurya (TPSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power, received the 'Letter of Award' (LoA) from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for setting up a 600 MW hybrid (wind and solar) power project in Karnataka. The project will be commissioned within 24 months from the PPA execution date.
Hindustan Zinc: The board of directors of the company has approved interim dividend of Rs. 21 per equity share i.e. 1050% on face value of Rs. 2/- per share for the Financial Year 2022-23 amounting to Rs. 8873.17 crore. The record date for the purpose of payment of interim is 21 July 2022.
NHPC: The Ministry of Power, Govt. of India has accorded investment approval for pre-investment activities for Sawalkot HE Project (1856 MW) in UT of Jammu & Kashmir for an amount of Rs. 973 crore at November 2021 price level. The Project is being implemented by NHPC.
Sanofi India: The company's board will meet on 26 July 2022 to consider declaration of one-time special interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2022. The record date for interim dividend has been fixed as 8 August 2022.
Mazda: The company has constructed a new factory for food division situated at Changodar, Ahmedabad and commenced initial phase of production.
