Star Health, 5paisa Capital, HFCL, Techno Electric in focus

Star Health and Allied Insurance Company: Star Health and Allied Insurance Company and Common Services Centers (CSC), under Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, have partnered to provide over 5 lakh CSCs access to a select range of Star Health insurance products, specially designed to meet the needs of rural customers, across tier-II, tier-III cities and rural markets pan India.

5paisa Capital: 5paisa Capital's consolidated net profit rose 3% to Rs 74 crore on 38% rise in total income from operations to Rs 841 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

HFCL: The company has received the Purchase Orders aggregating to Rs. 59.22 crores, from one of the leading Private Telecom Operators of the Country for providing Services to rollout their Fiber to the Home (FTTH) Network and Long Distance Fiber Network in various Telecom Circles.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company: The company's board of directors has approved a proposal to buy back shares up to Rs 130 crore at a price up to Rs 325 per share through the open market route through the stock exchanges.

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured the new order for construction work of Amity Campus Bengaluru, aggregating to Rs. 150 crore (Approx.) from Ritnand Balved Education Foundation.

SecureKloud Technologies: Healthcare Triangle Inc., USA, a step-down subsidiary of SecureKloud Technologies has announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor for the issuance and sale of shares of its common stock in a private placement.

