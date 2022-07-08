TCS, Tata Motors, Vedanta, Bank of Baroda in focus

-
TCS: The IT major will declare its Q1 June 2023 result today, 8 July 2022.
Tata Motors: Tata Motors' unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) reported sales volumes for the three month period to 30 June 2022. Retail sales for the quarter ending 30 June 2022 were 78,825 vehicles, broadly flat (183 units lower) compared with the previous quarter ending 31 March 2022 and down 37% (46k units) from the quarter a year ago ending 30 June 2021.
Vedanta: The company will be undertaking acquisition of Athena Chhattisgarh Power. Athena Chhattisgarh Power is a 1200MW coal-based power plant at Jhanjgir Champa district, Chhattisgarh. The acquisition will fulfill the power requirement at Vedanta aluminium business. The acquisition cost is Rs 564.67 crore.
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ): The company's board on Thursday (7 July 2022) approved the appointment of D Muthukumaran as the chief financial officer and key managerial personnel of the company with effect from 25 July 2022.
Bank of Baroda: The state-run bank informed that Investment Committee meeting is scheduled to be held on 16 July 2022 to finalize the quantum and timing of issuance of Long Term Bonds for Financing of Infrastructure and Affordable Housing out of the Board approved limit of Rs. 5000 crore.
Alkem Laboratories: The USFDA had conducted a GMP and Pre-Approval inspection at the company's manufacturing facility located at Indore from 1 July 2022 to 07th July 2022. At the end of the inspection, the company has received Form 483 with one observation with respect to ANDA filed for the products to be manufactured at the said plant. There is no data integrity observation.
Kalpataru Power Transmission: The company informed that its wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in Sweden i.e. Kalpataru Power Transmission Sweden AB (KPT Sweden) has completed the acquisition of remaining 15% equity stake of Linjemontage i Grastrop AB, a Swedish EPC Company (LMG) headquartered in Grastrop, Sweden. LMG also has two WOS.
