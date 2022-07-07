Titan Company, IndusInd Bank, TVS Motor in focus

-
Titan Company: Sales in QIFY23 grew 205% YoY on a low base and clocked 3-year CAGR of 20.5% over Q1FY20. The network expansion and campaigns continued to progress well throughout the quarter.
IndusInd Bank: IndusInd Bank announced a strategic partnership with MoEngage, the insights-led customer engagement platform to deliver a differentiated digital experience across multiple customer journeys.
TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company announced its foray into the premium lifestyle segment with the launch of the industry's first 'modern-retro' motorcycle - the TVS RONIN. The TVS RONIN is designed with the style, technology, and riding experience to promote an unscripted lifestyle.
City Union Bank: The bank's board approved raising further capital through QIP route to the tune of Rs 500 crore (including premium).
Deep Industries: The company has received letter of awards from ONGC for charter hiring of two Nos. of 1000 HP Mobile Drilling Rigs for Ahmedabad Asset for a period of three years. The total estimated value of the said Awards is $19.02 Million equivalent to approximate Rs 150.24 crore.
Veljan Denson: The company has signed the share purchase agreement to acquire the 100% shareholding in Adan Holdings. Adan Holdings holds equity in other hydraulics and engineering companies in UK.
