Energy Efficiency Measures In India Saving Substantial Amount Of CO2 Emissions

Ministry of Power noted that implementation of Energy Efficiency measures in India is saving substantial amount of CO2 emissions in the country.

Perform Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme, targeting carbon emission reduction in 13 energy intensive sector, leads to energy savings of ~ 17 MTOE and results into mitigation of about 87 million tonnes of CO2, per year. Standards and Labeling (S&L) Program results into estimated electricity savings of 56 Billion Units during 2020-21, worth over Rs. 30000 crore.

