Ministry Of Finance Issues Framework For Setting Up And Operating International Trade Finance Services Platform

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Capital and Cerberus to provide capital solutions to India residential projects
Mid East Portfolio Management standalone net profit rises 12.50% in the March 2021 quarter
CARE Ratings upgrades credit ratings of Panama Petrochem
Indo Credit Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2020 quarter
B P Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2021 quarter
-
The Ministry of Finance stated yesterday that International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) has been set up to develop and regulate the financial products, financial services and financial institutions in the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs). Towards this end, IFSCA has issued a framework for Setting up and operating International Trade Finance Services Platform ('ITFS') for providing Trade Finance Services at International Financial Services Centres ('IFSCs'). The framework will enable Exporters and Importers to avail various types of trade finance facilities at competitive terms, for their international trade transactions through a dedicated electronic platform viz, ITFS. This will help in their ability to convert their trade receivables into liquid funds and to obtain short term funding. This framework will provide an opportunity to the participants to avail trade finance facilities for trade transactions such as Export Invoice Trade Financing, Reverse Trade Financing, Bill discounting under Letter of Credit, Supply Chain Finance for Exporters, Export Credit (Packing Credit), Insurance/ Credit Guarantee, Factoring and any other eligible product, on the ITFS platform.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU