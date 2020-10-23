Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is quoting at Rs 183.15, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.36% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 183.15, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11954.6. The Sensex is at 40768.01, up 0.52%. Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd has slipped around 2.89% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 16.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2432.5, up 0.82% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 24.81 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)