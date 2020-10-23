ITC Ltd soars 1.28%, Gains for third straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.7, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 31.46% in last one year as compared to a 3.21% gain in NIFTY and a 6.32% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

ITC Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.7, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.49% on the day, quoting at 11954.6. The Sensex is at 40768.01, up 0.52%. ITC Ltd has added around 2.49% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29715.35, up 0.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.15 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 258.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.39 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

