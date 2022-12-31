Mishtann Foods board OKs Rs 150-cr rights issue

JUST IN
Business Standard

Mishtann Foods on Saturday announced that its board approved raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares on a rights issue basis for a value not exceeding Rs 150 crore.

The company said that the issue is subject to receipt of necessary approvals from regulatory authorities.

Mishtann Foods is engaged in manufacturing and marketing of a large variety of rice with focus on Basmati rice, and pulses like dal.

Mishtann Foods' net profit surged 216% to Rs 11.03 crore and revenue from operations soared 118.7% to Rs 158.27 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

The scrip rose 0.33% to end at Rs 9.12 on Friday, 30 December 2022.

First Published: Sat, December 31 2022. 16:34 IST

