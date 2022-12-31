KIMS board to mull issuing NCDs worth Rs 300 cr

The board of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) will meet on Wednesday, 4 January 2023.

The company's board on Wednesday, 4 January 2023, will consider raising upto Rs 300 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches over a period of time.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, KIMS Hospitals is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost. It has a network of 13 hospitals and 4000 beds spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 18.8% to Rs 97.11 crore on a 37% rise in sales to Rs 564.07 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Shares of KIMS rose 0.23% to Rs 1546 on Friday, 30 December 2022.

