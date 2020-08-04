MoD Releases Policy Draft Aimed To Position India Amongst Leading Countries In Defence And Aerospace Sectors

Ministry of Defence (MoD) has formulated a draft Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy 2020 (DPEPP 2020), in order to provide impetus to self-reliance in defence manufacturing, and to position India amongst the leading countries of the world in defence and aerospace sectors. The DPEPP 2020 is envisaged as overarching guiding document of MoD to provide a focused, structured and significant thrust to defence production capabilities of the country for self-reliance and exports.

The policy has laid out goals and objectives to achieve a turnover of Rs 1,75,000 Crores (US$ 25Bn) including export of Rs 35,000 Crore (US$ 5 Billion) in Aerospace and Defence goods and services by 2025. Goals include developing a dynamic, robust and competitive Defence industry, including Aerospace and Naval Shipbuilding industry to cater to the needs of Armed forces with quality products. To reduce dependence on imports and take forward "Make in India" initiatives through domestic design and development. To promote export of defence products and become part of the global defence value chains. To create an environment that encourages R&D, rewards innovation, creates Indian IP ownership and promotes a robust and self-reliant defence industry.

For securing the goals enumerated in policy, it brings out multiple strategies focusing on areas like procurement reforms, indigenisation and support to MSMEs/Startups, Optimising Resource Allocation. It will also look into investment promotion, FDI and Ease of Doing Business. As per the policy, attention will be also on the Defence PSUs and Ordinance Factory Board, Quality Assurance and Testing Infrastructure and export Promotion.

