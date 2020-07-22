MoD signs contract with BEML for 1,512 mine plough for T-90 tanks

BEML received order from Ministry of Defence (MoD) for supply of 1,512 Track Width Mine Plough (TWMP) for T-90 S/SK Tanks at an approximate cost of Rs 557 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 21 July 2020. Shares of BEML settled 1.2% higher at Rs 649.75 yesterday.

Under 'Make in India' policy the contract has Buy and Make (Indian) categorisation with a minimum of 50% indigenous content in make portion of the contract. The system will be manufactured at BEML facilities with the help of Pearson Engineering, UK.

These mine ploughs will be fitted on T-90 Tanks of Indian Armoured Corps which will facilitate individual mobility to Tanks while negotiating mine fields. Out of 1,512 Mine plough BEML will supply 100 nos. within 12 months, 250 nos. in subsequent years and order will be completed within 7 years.

State-run BEML operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)