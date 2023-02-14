JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Atlanta Devcon reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Modi Rubber consolidated net profit rises 44.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Modi Rubber rose 44.46% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.111.85 -40 OPM %-490.99-263.24 -PBDT7.708.78 -12 PBT7.168.14 -12 NP8.355.78 44

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 16:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU