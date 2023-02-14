Modi Rubber consolidated net profit rises 44.46% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 1.11 crore

Net profit of Modi Rubber rose 44.46% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.111.85-490.99-263.247.708.787.168.148.355.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)