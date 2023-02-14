Modi Rubber consolidated net profit rises 44.46% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 1.11 croreNet profit of Modi Rubber rose 44.46% to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1.111.85 -40 OPM %-490.99-263.24 -PBDT7.708.78 -12 PBT7.168.14 -12 NP8.355.78 44
