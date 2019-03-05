Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Karma Energy Ltd, Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd, TCI Developers Ltd and AMD Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 March 2019.
Mohit Industries Ltd crashed 8.84% to Rs 8.56 at 13:57 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 24 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 568 shares in the past one month.
Karma Energy Ltd lost 8.73% to Rs 17.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 89 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 917 shares in the past one month.
Prajay Engineers Syndicate Ltd tumbled 7.28% to Rs 9.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8005 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5125 shares in the past one month.
TCI Developers Ltd shed 7.11% to Rs 353. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 266 shares in the past one month.
AMD Industries Ltd corrected 6.98% to Rs 22. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1747 shares in the past one month.
