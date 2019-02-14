Board of Prajay Engineers Syndicate approves change in directorate

With effect from 14 February 2019The Board of Prajay Engineers Syndicate has appointed L. Jaya Simha Reddy, as an Additional Director (Non-executive Independent Director) of the Company 14 February 2019. The board took note of the automatic/ deemed vacation of office of Sokke Kaliveerappa Rudresh, Non-executive Independent Director, from the office of the Director w.e.f 14 February 2019.
