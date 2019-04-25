Mohit Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd, Cyber Media (India) Ltd, Trejhara Solutions Ltd and Electrotherm (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2019.
Mohit Industries Ltd crashed 11.18% to Rs 7.31 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 666 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 860 shares in the past one month.
Lloyds Steels Industries Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 0.63. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
Cyber Media (India) Ltd tumbled 9.85% to Rs 4.12. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43 shares in the past one month.
Trejhara Solutions Ltd slipped 7.64% to Rs 25.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 93 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 770 shares in the past one month.
Electrotherm (India) Ltd dropped 7.27% to Rs 248. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 10845 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18925 shares in the past one month.
