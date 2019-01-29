Lloyds Steels Industries standalone net profit rises 3150.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 4.46% to Rs 35.81 crore

Net profit of Lloyds Steels Industries rose 3150.00% to Rs 0.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 4.46% to Rs 35.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 37.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales35.8137.48 -4 OPM %-5.920.27 -PBDT0.910.27 237 PBT0.650.02 3150 NP0.650.02 3150

January 29 2019

