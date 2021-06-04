Cupid Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, Indo National Ltd, Emami Paper Mills Ltd and Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 June 2021.

Cupid Ltd tumbled 6.77% to Rs 231.4 at 14:34 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 25730 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12873 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd crashed 6.26% to Rs 35.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 95039 shares in the past one month.

Indo National Ltd lost 5.66% to Rs 990. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 15348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2243 shares in the past one month.

Emami Paper Mills Ltd plummeted 5.55% to Rs 161.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28222 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10470 shares in the past one month.

Shankar Lal Rampal Dye-Chem Ltd dropped 5.37% to Rs 51.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 348 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 634 shares in the past one month.

