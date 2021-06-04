Volumes jump at Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd counter

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd saw volume of 74.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares

Bank of Maharashtra, Sheela Foam Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, United Breweries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 June 2021.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd saw volume of 74.9 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.71 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.00 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.29% to Rs.776.00. Volumes stood at 24.92 lakh shares in the last session.

Bank of Maharashtra witnessed volume of 1004.62 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.08 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76.81 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.62% to Rs.29.20. Volumes stood at 163.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Sheela Foam Ltd notched up volume of 5.24 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 49200 shares. The stock rose 8.54% to Rs.2,213.05. Volumes stood at 23683 shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank registered volume of 993.71 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 95.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.14% to Rs.19.45. Volumes stood at 168.17 lakh shares in the last session.

United Breweries Ltd clocked volume of 49.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 10.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.89 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.39% to Rs.1,348.20. Volumes stood at 2.58 lakh shares in the last session.

