Nilkamal Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, SIS Ltd, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2021.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd, SIS Ltd, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd and Asahi India Glass Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 June 2021.

Nilkamal Ltd crashed 5.89% to Rs 2341.8 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 13119 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3994 shares in the past one month.

VST Tillers Tractors Ltd lost 5.86% to Rs 2132. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2399 shares in the past one month.

SIS Ltd tumbled 3.92% to Rs 425.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24433 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26734 shares in the past one month.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd slipped 3.51% to Rs 581.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 17773 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12487 shares in the past one month.

Asahi India Glass Ltd dropped 3.37% to Rs 330.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11079 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)