ISGEC Heavy Engg bags O&M order in Odisha

ISGEC Heavy Engineering on Friday announced that it has taken over the operations and maintenance of a 3X30 MW cogeneration plant for one of the leading alumina refineries in Odisha from 1 June 2021.

In the midst of the pandemic, a team of 350+ has been successfully mobilized by ISGEC to deliver higher efficiency, higher reliability, and better economics while adhering to environmental norms.

ISGEC has a vast operational data bank from 1000+ installations totalling to more than 40000MWe globally and SMEs (Subject Matter Experts) that work round the clock for the continuous improvement and cost-effective operation of the plant.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company engaged in manufacturing and project businesses with an extensive global presence. The company's consolidated net profit rose 2.9% to Rs 64.88 crore on a 17.4% drop in net sales to Rs 1,392.46 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Shares of ISGEC Heavy Engineering were down 1.2% at Rs 584.05 on BSE.

