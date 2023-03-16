Mold-Tek Packaging to set up dedicated facility for supply of packing material to Grasim's paint division

Mold-Tek Packaging has been awarded/selected as Packing Material Supplier by Grasim Industries - Birla Paints Division, for supply of Packing Material (PAILS) and accordingly, a co-located facility will be set-up by the Company at Mahad in Raigad District of Maharashtra to cater to their demands.

