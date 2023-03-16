Board of Rane (Madras) approves change in directorate

-
At meeting held on 16 March 2023The Board of Rane (Madras) at its meeting held on 16 March 2023 has approved the appointment of Vikram Hosangady, as an Additional Director (in the category of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director), effective 16 March 2023; and taken on record the retirement of Mr. S Sandilya, Non Executive -Independent Director, in accordance with policy of the Company effective closure of business hours on 16 March 2023.
