JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

B.L.Kashyap & Sons receives ratings action from CRISIL
Business Standard

Board of Rane (Madras) approves change in directorate

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 16 March 2023

The Board of Rane (Madras) at its meeting held on 16 March 2023 has approved the appointment of Vikram Hosangady, as an Additional Director (in the category of Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director), effective 16 March 2023; and taken on record the retirement of Mr. S Sandilya, Non Executive -Independent Director, in accordance with policy of the Company effective closure of business hours on 16 March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 16:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU