Bannari Amman Sugars resumes crushing operations at units in Karnataka

-
ALSO READ
Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 27.51% in the September 2022 quarter
Bannari Amman Sugars standalone net profit rises 38.29% in the December 2022 quarter
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.79 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.41 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Bannari Amman Sugar tumbles as workers go on strike
-
Bannari Amman Sugars announced that the strike called by the Workmen Union at Sugar Unit-II situated at Alaganchi Village, Nanjungud Taluk, Mysore District and Sugar Unit-Ill situated at Kunthur Village, Kollegal Taluk, Chamarajnagar District in the State of Karnataka with effect from 10 March 2023 has been called off today the 16 March, 2023 and crushing operations at both the sugar units resumed smoothly from today morning.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU