Bannari Amman Sugars resumes crushing operations at units in Karnataka

Capital Market 

Bannari Amman Sugars announced that the strike called by the Workmen Union at Sugar Unit-II situated at Alaganchi Village, Nanjungud Taluk, Mysore District and Sugar Unit-Ill situated at Kunthur Village, Kollegal Taluk, Chamarajnagar District in the State of Karnataka with effect from 10 March 2023 has been called off today the 16 March, 2023 and crushing operations at both the sugar units resumed smoothly from today morning.

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 15:10 IST

