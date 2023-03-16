JUST IN
Camlin Fine Sciences allots 14,750 equity shares under ESOP

Camlin Fine Sciences has allotted 14,750 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each in accordance with the terms of ESOP 2018, on 15 March 2023.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 157093496 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each aggregating to Rs. 15,70,93,496/].

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 14:40 IST

