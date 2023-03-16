Camlin Fine Sciences allots 14,750 equity shares under ESOP

-
Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 157093496 equity shares of face value of Re.1/] each aggregating to Rs. 15,70,93,496/].
