Monster.com raises Rs 137.5 cr for product development and marketing

Monster.com, a Quess company, today announced that it has raised Rs 137.5 crore in a funding round led by prominent industry leaders - Akash Bhanshali (Volrado Venture Partners) and Mohandas Pai (Meridian Investments) with participation from Quess.

Post the funding round the company is valued at close to USD 100 million.

The current close has been done at Rs 112.5crore with an option built-in to expand the round to Rs 137.5 crore.

The funds raised will be utilized towards enhanced investments on Product Development & Marketing in India, SEA and Middle East markets. This investment will help Monster.com evolve from a Job-board into a Talent Platform delivering full stack experience for both candidates and companies.

